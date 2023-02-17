Troopers respond to over 250 weather-related incidents Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol responded to more than 250 weather-related incidents during the strong winter storm that affected many areas of Nebraska on Thursday.

Troopers performed 249 motorist assists and responded to 20 crashes on Thursday, the vast majority of which occurred in eastern Nebraska. There were no life-threatening injuries reported in crashes investigated by NSP on Thursday.

“This storm brought some higher-than-expected snowfall totals in areas that usually get heavy traffic,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “While our troopers did respond to a high number of motorist assists, the number of property damage or injury crashes was kept low thanks to many people making the decision to stay off the roads.”

Troopers report that some slick spots remain in snow-affected areas this morning. NSP advises travelers to stay up to date on the forecast and check 511.Nebraska.gov or the 511 app for information on road conditions before traveling.

Any motorist who needs assistance on the road can call the NSP Highway Helpline at *55 or 800-525-5555 and speak directly with an NSP Dispatcher.

