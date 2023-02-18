Friday Night Sports Hero: Eli Paxton

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Eli Paxton is a star for the Mullen wrestling team, and is looking to repeat as a state champion in Omaha this year with a near perfect record.

“I’ve been doing pretty well this year,” said Paxton, a senior at Mullen High School, “I lost one match at Clarkson-Leigh, and aside from that I won districts last week.”

In Practice, Paxton is a role model for Mullen, helping to develop the younger wrestlers on a team that sent five over to Omaha for the State Championships.

“Just try and set a good example and show them what they need to do to get better and improve during the season,” said Paxton, “and if they’re doing something wrong in practice just trying to help them out.”

“Sometimes I’ve put younger kids with him because Iron sharpens Iron,” said Head Wrestling Coach Russ Monette, “and i hope that Eli will be a good influence on them.”

Paxton heads to Omaha looking for his third medal in four years, as a freshman Paxton finished second at the State Championships.

“The next year he didn’t do quite as well,” said Monette, “and I really saw him grow through that, he worked harder and was a state champ last year and we’re hoping that he repeats this year, he’s got a lot of support from, like I said, his parents and people here in the school.”

