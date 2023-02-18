Local Athletes continue to battle at State Wrestling on Championship Saturday

High School Wrestling
State Wrestling 6 o'clock Highlights
State Wrestling 6 o'clock Highlights
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Many local athletes will take the mat for Championship Saturday in Omaha for the State Wrestling Tournament. First on the day will be the third and fifth-place matches, and then the finalist will take the mat later in the evening to compete for the State Titles.

Follow along with all the action at 6 and 10 on KNOP.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
State Wrestling: Day 1
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets
Scott Carlson aka Scotty C preparing to sign-off Eagle Radio's airwaves.
Longtime radio personality departing from Eagle Radio
Cody Ryan Lee Bush, 26, will receive an automatic sentence of life in prison without...
Man to spend life in prison for rape of 18-month-old baby
Day 2 of the State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Day 2

Latest News

State Wrestling 10 Highlights
State Wrestling 10 Highlights
State Wrestling 6 o'clock Highlights
State Wrestling Highlights 6
St Pats vs Paxton lites
St Pats on the road taking on Paxton
Ogallala vs St Pats lites
Ogallala hosted the Gothenburg Swedes