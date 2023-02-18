Nebraskaland Bank employees donate to North Platte charities

Nebraskaland Bank donate to local charities through the "My Fair Share" program.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte non-profit organizations received a financial boost Friday. It’s all part of Nebraskaland Bank’s annual employee funded “My Fair Share” program.

The Rape and Domestic Abuse Program is one of four organizations chosen this year. They received a donation for $2,948.40.

They said affordable housing is their biggest barrier right now. They are also seeking a sixth shelter.

“We have rental assistance for survivors when they are ready to move out and have a job and we can support them in that way,” said RDAP engagement coordinator Charlene DePriest. “The end goal is to always help them along the way to be able to take care of themselves after they leave and so we want to give them as much support as we can while they’re with us.”

The North Platte Trails Network received $3,451.71 and plan to use the funds to pave the rest of the Iron Horse Park Trail.

“There is a lot of terrain out there and you can’t really push a stroller around it right now so that will make it more safe,” said Shae Caldwell, trails network. “Game and Parks has done a lot of work out there with their ramps because a lot of people like to fish that pond so it’s just a really beautiful area.”

The North Platte Area Children’s Museum received a $1,443.86 donation. Paws-itive Partners received a $3,099.58 donation.

This year, employees contributed $18,609 across all their branches. To date, they have contributed $200,000 in the last 19 years.

