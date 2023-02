NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogalla puts their undefeated record on the line as they take on the Gothenburg Swedes.

Starting things off, the Swedes got on the board first, but that was quickly answered by a 15-0 run by the Indians. They will continue to keep their momentum going into the second half, and they will come away with the win, 67-42.

