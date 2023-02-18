Paying it forward: Husker guard hosts blood drive inspired by close call

Nebraska Athletics and Husker Basketball Guard Sam Griesel hosted a blood drive with the...
Nebraska Athletics and Husker Basketball Guard Sam Griesel hosted a blood drive with the American Red Cross Friday afternoon inside Memorial Stadium.(file)
By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On the court, Sam Griesel can be unstoppable. But in late 2021, while the Lincoln native was still playing for North Dakota State, an experience off the court ripped away that sense of invincibility.

“I ended up on the ground, in and out of consciousness, and threw up a little more than half my blood,” Griesel said.

It was a bleeding stomach ulcer that sent him to the ER and required him to get a blood transfusion. He said it changed his outlook on life.

“That experience kind of made me enjoy all the little things of life, with valuing relationships,” Griesel said.

And it inspired the home-town basketball star to give back to the community by hosting a blood drive at Memorial Stadium on Friday. The event brought in 78 units of blood during a time of urgent need.

“The awareness that he is bringing for this cause is very commendable,” said head coach Fred Hoiberg. “Sam continues to do things that make everybody around him and everybody in this state, everybody that’s affiliated with this University, proud to be a Husker.”

For many donors and volunteers, Griesel’s presence at the blood drive made their efforts more meaningful.

“He’s not doing it for the attention or for the recognition; he’s doing it because he feels like when he had his blood transfusion,” said Kate Dean, who helped organize the event. “His life changed, so just seeing him being authentic in that and wanting to put this on and spending time here today, it was really powerful to see a student-athlete do that.”

Griesel didn’t give blood on Friday given his upcoming games, but he said he will in the future, knowing that each pint can save up to three lives.

“I know there’s a lot of people in this world that are in need of a blood transfusion and there’s a blood shortage,” Griesel said.

And Griesel said he hopes to continue serving the community.

“Lincoln’s going to be a big part of my life for the rest of my life, and I’m sure there will be a lot more things like today in the future,” he said.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
State Wrestling: Day 1
The body of 43-year-old Jamie Balluch of Bruning was found inside a grain bin.
Body of Bruning man found inside grain bin
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets
2022 NSAA State Wrestling Championships at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Tournament set to begin Thursday
Hastings' Smith Softball Complex is the home to the State Softball Tournament
Nebraska State Softball Championship finals leaving Hastings

Latest News

Nebraskaland Bank donate to local charities through the "My Fair Share" program.
Nebraskaland Bank employees donate to North Platte charities
KNOP Forecast Map 2-17-2023
More sunshine, dry, warming for weekend
Nebraska pet insurance bill clears first round of proposals
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Omaha man in child exploitation investigation