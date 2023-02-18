St Pats on the road taking on Paxton

By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - St. Pat’s went on the road and faced the Paxton Tigers. St. Pats are looking to keep their season going on the right foot as they are 19-2. The Tigers are looking to take advantage of their 14-4 home record. Starting things off in the first quarter, Paxton got out to a quick start, but the Irish weren’t backing down easy. St. Pats went on a 10-0 run to give them a lead that they will not give up.

The Irish take this one with a score of 53-40.

