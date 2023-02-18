Wild Night at the Wild Bills Fun Center

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The People’s Health-Planning Family WIC organization held their second annual “Wild Night,” at the Wild Bills Fun Center.

The event is exclusively for teenagers to have fun with pizza, drinks, bowling, and laser tag. The night is also intended to teach these young people different ways to stay healthy in situations they may encounter as they grow older.

The event consisted of ten booths that all included health-related topics, giving these teens the opportunity to know that they are allies in the area for those who need help.

“We really want to provide the opportunity before an emergency happens; they don’t know who to go to; this way, they have the card, they have the 800 number, and they know exactly where to go if there’s something they’re not sure about,” said Family Planning Coordinator Elizibeth Thayer at Friday’s events.

