Kenesaw under Boil Water Notice after water main break

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -The Adams County Emergency Director reported on Sunday that the Village of Kenesaw experienced a water main break and that, effective immediately, all residents within the Village are required to boil their water.

Officials said residents should not consume water, if possible.  Emergency drinking water will be available after 2:30 pm at the Kenesaw Fire Hall.

This Boil Water Notice in effect until further notice.

According to officials, processes are in place to quickly recover from this and the Village will keep residents informed as to the progress and when it will be safe to consume the water without boiling.

Officials recommend, if showering, residents should keep water away from their eyes, nose and mouth. Residents should not use unboiled water to brush their teeth,

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
State Wrestling: Day 1
Scott Carlson aka Scotty C preparing to sign-off Eagle Radio's airwaves.
Longtime radio personality departing from Eagle Radio
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets
Ogallala vs St Pats lites
Ogallala hosted the Gothenburg Swedes
State Wrestling 6 o'clock Highlights
Local Athletes continue to battle at State Wrestling on Championship Saturday

Latest News

Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital
KNOP temps
Warm beginning to the week with snow likely
Stormi and a bunch of his friends have gone to live at the North Platte Animal Shelter over the...
KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Stormi!
Lincoln County Community Connections hosted a drug collection event at District 177 in North...
Lincoln County Community Connections hosts drug collection event