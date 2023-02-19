KNOP’s Pet of the Week: Meet Stormi!

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A house in North Platte was recently been found to have over 25 cats, none of which were spayed and neutered. Because of North Platte city ordinances, households are not allowed to have more than 4 pets per house. Stormi and a bunch of his friends have gone to live at the North Platte Animal Shelter over the past few weeks, and need a good home.

Since moving, he has been neutered. He is very scared of the new environment and all of its change, though. Right now, he needs a new home with patient and caring owners. He hasn’t quite been socialized yet, so he would benefit from another social cat in the household, but this isn’t required.

To meet him, you can call the North Platte Animal Shelter ar 308-535-6780.

