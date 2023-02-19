Lincoln County Community Connections hosts drug collection event

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Community Connections hosted a drug collection event at District 177 in North Platte.

The event is meant to give people a way to dispose of their medications after they are no longer needed.

The event started out of concern that children might take expired medications or that medications could be abused by people they were not prescribed for. The event has been running for over 10 years and takes place every third Saturday of the month.

The event collects all types of medications except for sharp objects like needles and syringes.

