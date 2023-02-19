NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Day 3

NSAA State Championships
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Action wrapped up at the CHI Health Center in Omaha for the State Wrestling Championships Saturday with the medal rounds taking to the mats.

In Class A, North Platte’s Ryan Fox lost in the championship match at weight class 152 against Josiah Aburumuh of Millard South in a rematch of the District A1 final in North Platte a week ago.

In Class B, Isaac White of Cozad drops his championship match against Drew Moser of Waverly, White takes home a silver medal from the championships after the 2-1 decision.

In Class C, the Wells brothers from Broken Bow each take home a title, Connor at weight class 182, and Cal at weight class 220.

In Class D, Sid Miller of Anselmo-Merna brings home a gold medal as he defeats Keegan Shuler of Hitchcock County. Mullen’s Isaac Welch also takes a championship home, as he defeats Thomas Psota of Ravena in the heavyweight class.

