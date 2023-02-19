Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Feb. 19, 2023
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Omaha.

According to the Omaha Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation near 27th and Laurel Avenue at 12:21 a.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was sent to Nebraska Medical Center.

Police say the officers were told there was a large gathering at a nearby residence and possibly a disturbance happened before the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

