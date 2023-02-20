After a four-day weekend Nebraska Lawmakers resume session Tuesday

Speaker of the Nebraska Legislature John Arch discusses the 108th legislative session thus far.(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Nebraska State Senators have gone through over 300 of the approximately 820 bills introduced in this legislative session.

Speaker John Arch attributes part of this successful start to the transition he implemented in which lawmakers spend two full weeks in all-day committee hearings.

“I see a couple of categories of bills that are coming out of committees,” Arch said. “One is what I would call good government bills. Government, budget, taxes, and issues regarding our excess funds both in how best to spend those and how to return them to the taxpayer. All of those questions regarding tax and budget a large piece of the next 60 days.”

Speaker Arch adds that he and his colleagues have seen a large number of social issues in the last two weeks as well.

“Some of those will come to the floor, some will be prioritized,” Arch said. “We’ll have to deal with those social issues. Some of that is going to be the things that take the most attention. But that good government processing we’re doing as well is at least as important as some of those social issues,”

Tuesday marks the 31st day of the 108th Nebraska Legislative Session. The first item on the agenda is District 42 Senator Mike Jacobson’s measure that would change provisions relating to professional service by limited liability companies and professional corporations (LB 628), according to the Nebraska Legislature’s online update.

