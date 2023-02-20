North Platte Public School Foundation sells Dancing with the Local Stars tickets

Board members with the North Platte Public Schools Foundation gathered at Scooter's Coffee to sell tickets for the Dancing with the Local Stars competition.(Beatriz Reyna)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Dancing with the Local Stars competition is quickly approaching with just four days away and organizers are making one final push with ticket sales.

The North Platte Public School Foundation board members gathered at Scooter’s Coffee to sell event tickets. As of Monday, only 300 tickets remain.

This year, there is a People’s Choice Award Category. Proceeds will go to the Prepared to Learn Fund and to purchase scholarship software.

“You’ll see some of them that are very excited to dance and some that are just doing it just because it’s about the kids, it’s about the students and they weren’t necessarily weren’t into it and they are now,” said Terri Burchell, NPPS foundation executive director. “It’s been fun! I go in and sneak in on their practices and they’re having a good time.”

The competition gets underway Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center, with the red carpet starting at 6:30 p.m..

Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students. Tickets can be purchased online until 4 p.m. Friday or at the foundation’s office from 10 a.m. through 2. p.m.. Tickets will be available for purchase with cash or check at the door.

