Lincoln County 4-H hosts open house

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday the Lincoln County 4-H program put on an open house to help introduce families to the program, and encourage kids to explore their possibilities with 4-H.

4-H stands for head, heart, hands, and heath. The program was founded in 1902 with the goal of teaching kids skills they would need in the real world.

It has now evolved into helping kids learn STEM topics in fun ways.

Kelsey Sharp, the mother of a 4-H student told us she was thrilled to have her son in the program.

“It’s an amazing opportunity because where the education and school system only take them so far,” Sharp said.

Her son, Hunter Sharp, built and programed a remote controllable dragon and was showing it to people who came to the open house.

Hunter Sharp showing off the dragon he built for a 4-H program

