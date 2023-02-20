Lincoln County 4-H hosts open house

News 2 at Ten Sunday
By Ian Mason
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:57 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Sunday the Lincoln County 4-H program put on an open house to help introduce families to the program, and encourage kids to explore their possibilities with 4-H.

4-H stands for head, heart, hands, and heath. The program was founded in 1902 with the goal of teaching kids skills they would need in the real world.

It has now evolved into helping kids learn STEM topics in fun ways.

Kelsey Sharp, the mother of a 4-H student told us she was thrilled to have her son in the program.

“It’s an amazing opportunity because where the education and school system only take them so far,” Sharp said.

Her son, Hunter Sharp, built and programed a remote controllable dragon and was showing it to people who came to the open house.

Hunter Sharp showing off the dragon he built for a 4-H program
Hunter Sharp showing off the dragon he built for a 4-H program(Hunter Sharp showing off the dragon he built for a 4-H program)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
State Wrestling: Day 1
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets
Scott Carlson aka Scotty C preparing to sign-off Eagle Radio's airwaves.
Longtime radio personality departing from Eagle Radio
Ogallala vs St Pats lites
Ogallala hosted the Gothenburg Swedes

Latest News

NE Temps
Warm beginning to the week with snow likely
Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
Kenesaw under Boil Water Notice after water main break
Overnight Omaha shooting sends 1 to hospital