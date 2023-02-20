Mild with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Winter Storm looming Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a mild and mainly sunny weekend, conditions will remain mild Monday into Tuesday with more cloud cover. This will all change Wednesday with a winter storm arriving across the area.

High pressure remains in control Monday into Tuesday with highs in the 40s and 50s, caused by the southwest to southeasterly flow that we will be seeing around here. Winds will be on the breezy to gusty side with speeds around 5 to 25 mph. With the flow of the atmosphere, this is going to provide the region with some increase cloud cover. Overnight lows Monday night will drop into the 20s and 30s, to the 0s to 10s Tuesday night with a strong clipper system moving through.

Mild, but remaining dry Monday into Tuesday (Andre Brooks)

As we head into Wednesday, a strong storm system will be moving through the area and this will allow for the region to see some accumulating snowfall, especially in the Panhandle and Northern Greater Nebraska, where significiant snow is likely. A Winter Storm Watches and Warnings are in effect for these regions Tuesday night into Thursday. Additional headlines further south and east may be needed in future forecasts. We will keep you posted. The amount of snowfall will be over 6 inches with locally higher amounts for the Panhandle and Northern Greater Nebraska, 3 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts along the Interstate 80 corridor, and 1 to 3 inches with locally higher amounts elsewhere. Highs will be in the 0s to 20s on Wendesday, with lows in the -0s to -10s, wih potential wind chills in the -10s and -20s. These cold conditions will last into Thursday with highs in the 0s and 10s and lows in the -0s and -10s, and wind chills in the -10s and -20s.

The potential snowfall anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

