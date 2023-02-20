Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
The potential snowfall anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mild with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Winter Storm looming Wednesday
NSAA State Basketball Championships
NSAA announces Boy’s Sub-District Basketball brackets
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Scott Carlson aka Scotty C preparing to sign-off Eagle Radio's airwaves.
Longtime radio personality departing from Eagle Radio

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Arrest made in killing of Catholic bishop in California
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route