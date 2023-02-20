Sandhills Symphony Orchestra welcomes new venue

The Sandhills Symphony Orchestra held its winter concert Sunday at a new venue.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The group originated in 1960 and transitioned from the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center to the Mid-Plains Community College’s South Campus.

Christa Speed, Director of the Sandhills Symphony Orchestra, describes the transition as a win-win.

“We have several college students and high school students that are in the orchestra performing. And the win for them is they receive college credit for this performance.” Speed said. “And the win for us is we get those college students performing with us along with a beautiful venue.”

The theme of the concert was Love, Music, and Chocolate.

The group performed a variety of love songs from Mozart to Billy Joel and even Taylor Swift.

Learn more about the Sandhills Symphony Orchestra with the link provided: https://sandhillssymphony.org/

