Colombo named AAI award nominee

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska gymnast Clara Colombo has been named a nominee for the AAI Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding senior in collegiate gymnastics.

Colombo is one of 39 gymnasts that were nominated for the award in 2023, and one of eight Big Ten representatives on the list.

The Caravaggio, Italy, was named a Big Ten Gymnast to Watch in 2023 and has competed consistently on uneven bars and balance beam this season for the Huskers. In 2022, Colombo was an individual qualifier on uneven bars at the NCAA Seattle Regional, finishing in fourth.

Colombo is a two-time WCGA Scholastic All-American, two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a five-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

The nominees will be narrowed down to six finalists before the award winner is announced at the end of the season.

