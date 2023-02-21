Colombo named AAI award nominee

Nebraska gymnast Clara Colombo has been named a nominee for the AAI Award, presented to the...
Nebraska gymnast Clara Colombo has been named a nominee for the AAI Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding senior in collegiate gymnastics.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska gymnast Clara Colombo has been named a nominee for the AAI Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding senior in collegiate gymnastics.

Colombo is one of 39 gymnasts that were nominated for the award in 2023, and one of eight Big Ten representatives on the list.

The Caravaggio, Italy, was named a Big Ten Gymnast to Watch in 2023 and has competed consistently on uneven bars and balance beam this season for the Huskers. In 2022, Colombo was an individual qualifier on uneven bars at the NCAA Seattle Regional, finishing in fourth.

Colombo is a two-time WCGA Scholastic All-American, two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a five-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

The nominees will be narrowed down to six finalists before the award winner is announced at the end of the season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
Train derails southeast of Gothenburg
Damage done to one of the cars in a two car accident in North Platte.
Two-car accident in downtown North Platte
The detailed amount of snowfall that is anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday
A strong winter storm expected for the area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Travelers from Omaha will have a faster and more direct way to get to Austin, Texas this summer
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield getting new direct flight to Austin, Texas

Latest News

South Loup vs Overton
D1-10 Boys Sub-District South Loup vs Overton
Behind a pin and two technical falls, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Arizona State 25-15...
NU defeats ASU 25-15 on Senior Day
NSAA State Championships
NSAA Wrestling Lites
Day 3 of the NSAA State Wrestling Championships
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Day 3