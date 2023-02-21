D1-10 Boys Sub-District South Loup vs Overton

South Loup vs Overton
South Loup vs Overton(kelsley wilkinson)
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The sub-district is finally getting underway for the boys this time, and for D1–10, the tournament is taking place at St. Pat’s High. It’s the 4 vs. 5 seed matchup between South Loup (4 seeds) and Overton (5 seeds). South Loup came in with a record of 17-4, and Overton came in at 8-14.

Both teams are looking to advance in the semifinal round, which starts Tuesday.

The Bobcats took an early lead in the first quarter, turning defense into offense and leading 15-6 at the half. In the second quarter, South Loup continued to hit on all cylinders, as they led by 17 at halftime.

The Eagles struggled to keep up with the Bobcats in the second half, as South Loop beat Overton 67-43 and will take on the St. Patrick’s Irish Tuesday at 6 p.m.

