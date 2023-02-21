Four Dawson County businesses fail alcohol compliance checks

COZAD, Neb. (KNOP) - Four businesses in Dawson County failed alcohol compliance checks from the Nebraska State Patrol on Friday.

In total, 12 businesses were checked. NSP said four of those businesses sold alcohol to a minor for a non-compliance rate of 33%. Only one business didn’t check the minor’s ID.

The businesses that failed the inspections were:

Casey’s #2734 – Cozad

Kwik Stop #27 – Cozad

Red Barn – Elwood

Dollar Fresh – Lexington

Businesses that sell alcohol to a minor are referred to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. Clerks who sell alcohol to a minor are cited for procuring alcohol for a minor.

The types of businesses included in the alcohol compliance checks were convenience stores, grocery stores, restaurants, liquor stores, and bars.

This project was made possible by a grant under the SAMHSA Center for Substance Abuse Prevention, Region II Human Services, and the Nebraska DHHS Division of Behavioral Health.

