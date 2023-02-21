Huskers announce baseball TV schedule

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team will play on TV nine times this season, including five national television broadcasts.

The Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network four times during the regular season, and Nebraska will host Penn State on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 14.

In addition to the five national TV broadcasts, Nebraska Public Media will televise four additional games: Illinois (March 25), Omaha (April 11), Northwestern (April 15) and South Dakota State (April 26).

All remaining home games and conference games that are not televised will be streamed with a BTN+ subscription. Every game throughout the season will air on the Huskers Radio Network and can be heard on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Date Opponent Time (CT) TV Saturday, March 25 Illinois 2 p.m. Nebraska Public Media Friday, April 7 at Michigan 3 p.m. BTN Tuesday, April 11 Omaha 6 p.m. Nebraska Public Media Saturday, April 15 Northwestern 2 p.m. Nebraska Public Media Tuesday, April 18 Creighton 7 p.m. BTN Wednesday, April 26 South Dakota State 6 p.m. Nebraska Public Media Friday, April 28 Minnesota 7 p.m. BTN Saturday, May 13 Penn State 6 p.m. BTN Sunday, May 14 Penn State 11 a.m ESPN2

