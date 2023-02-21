Huskers announce baseball TV schedule

Huskers hat and glove
Huskers hat and glove
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team will play on TV nine times this season, including five national television broadcasts.

The Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network four times during the regular season, and Nebraska will host Penn State on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 14.

In addition to the five national TV broadcasts, Nebraska Public Media will televise four additional games: Illinois (March 25), Omaha (April 11), Northwestern (April 15) and South Dakota State (April 26).

All remaining home games and conference games that are not televised will be streamed with a BTN+ subscription. Every game throughout the season will air on the Huskers Radio Network and can be heard on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

DateOpponentTime (CT)TV
Saturday, March 25Illinois2 p.m.Nebraska Public Media
Friday, April 7at Michigan3 p.m.BTN
Tuesday, April 11Omaha6 p.m.Nebraska Public Media
Saturday, April 15Northwestern2 p.m.Nebraska Public Media
Tuesday, April 18Creighton7 p.m.BTN
Wednesday, April 26South Dakota State6 p.m.Nebraska Public Media
Friday, April 28Minnesota7 p.m.BTN
Saturday, May 13Penn State6 p.m.BTN
Sunday, May 14Penn State11 a.mESPN2

