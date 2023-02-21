Huskers announce baseball TV schedule
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska baseball team will play on TV nine times this season, including five national television broadcasts.
The Huskers will appear on the Big Ten Network four times during the regular season, and Nebraska will host Penn State on ESPN2 on Sunday, May 14.
In addition to the five national TV broadcasts, Nebraska Public Media will televise four additional games: Illinois (March 25), Omaha (April 11), Northwestern (April 15) and South Dakota State (April 26).
All remaining home games and conference games that are not televised will be streamed with a BTN+ subscription. Every game throughout the season will air on the Huskers Radio Network and can be heard on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|TV
|Saturday, March 25
|Illinois
|2 p.m.
|Nebraska Public Media
|Friday, April 7
|at Michigan
|3 p.m.
|BTN
|Tuesday, April 11
|Omaha
|6 p.m.
|Nebraska Public Media
|Saturday, April 15
|Northwestern
|2 p.m.
|Nebraska Public Media
|Tuesday, April 18
|Creighton
|7 p.m.
|BTN
|Wednesday, April 26
|South Dakota State
|6 p.m.
|Nebraska Public Media
|Friday, April 28
|Minnesota
|7 p.m.
|BTN
|Saturday, May 13
|Penn State
|6 p.m.
|BTN
|Sunday, May 14
|Penn State
|11 a.m
|ESPN2
Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.