Maintenance to National Weather Service radar at North Platte office underway

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The National Weather Service radar in Thedford will be down for a week while the fuel tanks and the generator are replaced.

Forecasters at the North Platte office said there is no need for the public to be alarmed.

“This is important and I want to make sure that everybody understands this, we have seven other radars that will be able to service this area, so we have all the tools necessary to complete the job,” said Shawn Jacobs, NWS warning coordinator.

The National Weather Service said they rely heavily on storm spotters during severe weather season and encourage anyone interested to attend their training on March 21 at 7 p.m. at the North Platte Community College North Campus.

