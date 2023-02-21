Nebraska officials urge caution over winter weather

A complex storm system will be moving through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday
A complex storm system will be moving through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday
By NBC Nebraska News 2
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Governor Jim Pillen joined with state agencies in urging caution as a winter storm moves across Nebraska on Tuesday, bringing the potential for significant snow, high winds, and cold conditions.

Areas of greatest impact stretch from the panhandle through the central section of the state and across the northeast. The National Weather Service is predicting between six and 12 inches of snow in the uppermost regions, starting this afternoon.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation and the Nebraska State Patrol urged motorists to keep an eye on the forecast and check weather conditions before traveling.

During the storm, travel may become difficult or impossible as heavy snow couples with strong winds in the northern and western parts of the state. Drivers should check 511, Nebraska.gov, or the Nebraska 511 app to get the latest information on roadway conditions.

NDOT plow crews will work throughout the state to clear the roadways during and after the storm. Troopers will also be on the road throughout the state to assist any motorists who become stranded.

Drivers are reminded to have warm clothing, food, water, phone chargers, and other essentials in their vehicle in case they become stranded while traveling. Individuals who become stranded or need help can call *55 or 1-800-525-5555 to reach the NSP Highway Helpline.

This storm hits as winter calving season gets underway, resulting in an added concern for producers. Calves can be prone to hypothermia, and they require necessary nutrients from milk to ensure their health and growth.

“It’s impossible to stop mother nature,” said Governor Pillen. “But to the extent possible, producers are advised to prepare as much as possible to protect their herds. Snow and extreme cold can be a dangerous combination, especially to newborn calves.”

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources had additional information for livestock producers on its website.

For additional winter weather updates, stay connected to knopnews2.com.

