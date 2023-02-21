Police: Man charged with murder in death of 3-year-old child

Kentucky State Police said Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff, Jeremy Tombs and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A man in Kentucky faces a murder charge after the death of a young child.

Kentucky State Police said 22-year-old Jordan Blake Taylor was arrested Sunday.

Police said they were contacted Sunday by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office regarding the investigation into the death of a 3-year-old child in a Whitley County community.

First responders found the child unresponsive. The child was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead, according to officials.

Taylor is currently being held in the Whitley County Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.

Court documents obtained by WKYT show Taylor was the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

When Sheriff Bill Elliotte inquired into the child’s injuries, he said Taylor’s explanation for them being accidental wasn’t consistent with what they saw.

“There were bruises on all areas of the body, not just one area,” Elliotte said. “They were in different stages of healing.”

Bruises reportedly ranged from the child’s head to her feet.

Taylor is set to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on February 27.

The child’s body has been taken to the state medical examiner’s office in Frankfort for an autopsy.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
Travelers from Omaha will have a faster and more direct way to get to Austin, Texas this summer
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield getting new direct flight to Austin, Texas
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
Train derails southeast of Gothenburg
The potential snowfall anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday
Mild with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions Monday into Tuesday; Winter Storm looming Wednesday
The detailed amount of snowfall that is anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday
A strong winter storm expected for the area Tuesday night into Wednesday

Latest News

DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
DOT releases proposed rail reforms in wake of Ohio train derailment
Vladimir Putin never gave the speech in 2022, as his troops rolled into Ukraine and suffered...
Putin raises tension on Ukraine, suspends START nuclear pact
This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed...
EPA orders Norfolk Southern to pay for cleanup in toxic Ohio train derailment
According to the airline, the online seat engine reviews all available free seats in economy...
United Airlines is making it easier for families to sit together