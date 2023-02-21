A strong winter storm expected for the area Tuesday night into Wednesday

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a quiet and mild weekend and start to our week, conditions will start to go down Tuesday night into Wednesday, as a strong winter storm is expected for the area during this time.

An Alberta Clipper system, combined with a strong area of low pressure in the Pacific Northwest will be moving through the area starting Tuesday Evening into Wednesday. Ahead of it, the area will be seeing well above normal temperatures and partly cloudy skies for Tuesday with highs in the 50s. With these systems moving through, this is going to cause a triple threat. This includes: Significant snowfall, very cold temperatures in combination of cold wind chills, and strong gusty winds around 30 to 40 mph. For this very reason, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the majority of the Panhandle, and places along and north of Highway 2, and a Winter Weather Advisory for Cheyenne County, which includes Sidney, and the Interstate 80 corridor from Tuesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures during this time will be in the 0s to 20s for highs and -10s to 0s for lows, with wind chills during this time in the 0s to -20s.

A complex storm system will be moving through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Here is the timing and amounts for the indivdual locations across the area:

Location Start Time End Time Amounts Nebraska Panhandle Tuesday Evening Wednesday Evening 6+” Along and North of Highway 2 Tuesday Night Wednesday Night 6+” Interstate 80 Corridor Tuesday Night Wednesday Night 3-6″+ Southern Greater Nebraska Wednesday Morning Wednesday Night 1-3″+

The detailed amount of snowfall that is anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

