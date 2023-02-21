Train derails east of Gothenburg

Around a dozen train cars are off the track.
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Cleanup efforts are underway Tuesday morning after a train derailed east of Gothenburg.

The incident happened at 12:18 a.m.. Around a dozen cars are off the track.

Law enforcement and crews with Union Pacific Railroad are also on scene.

A witness who doesn’t want to be named said this is the third derailment at this exact spot in the last six months.

We have reached out to Union Pacific for comment. No word if the incident is a danger to the public.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

