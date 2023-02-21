Two-car accident in downtown North Platte

Andre Brooks
Feb. 21, 2023
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - First responders were on the scene of a two-car accident in downtown North Platte Tuesday morning.

The crash between a Buick and a Honda happened around 9 a.m. The Buick landed on its side.

“I was headed west. I had a green light,” car accident victim Gladys Hodges said. “All I saw was a blur and I braced myself. I had my seat belt on. When I saw the blur, I knew a rollover was going to happen. I had my seat belt on, the airbags on, and I am not hurt.”

No injuries were reported and the intersection is back open.

B St., the location of the two car accident that occurred Tuesday morning in North Platte
B St., the location of the two car accident that occurred Tuesday morning in North Platte(Andre Brooks)

