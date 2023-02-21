Two-car accident in downtown North Platte
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - First responders were on the scene of a two-car accident in downtown North Platte Tuesday morning.
The crash between a Buick and a Honda happened around 9 a.m. The Buick landed on its side.
“I was headed west. I had a green light,” car accident victim Gladys Hodges said. “All I saw was a blur and I braced myself. I had my seat belt on. When I saw the blur, I knew a rollover was going to happen. I had my seat belt on, the airbags on, and I am not hurt.”
No injuries were reported and the intersection is back open.
Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.