Arnold teenager testifies in support of Halsey 4-H bill

Halsey Nebraska home of the hand planted forest
Halsey Nebraska home of the hand planted forest(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson is carrying a bill this legislative session that would grant a one-time transfer of $50 million from the State’s General Fund to the Department of Economic Development. Senator Jacobson would prefer to see those funds used for re-building the 4-H Camp at Halsey.

The camp was severely damaged last year due to deadly wildfires. Dozens of residents from the Nebraska Sandhills traveled to the State Capitol last week to testify in support of the measure. Among them was a 17-year-old Arnold High School Junior, Delaney Rogers, who says she wants the bill to be passed so others have the chance to visit Halsey and experience what she has. “I personally grew and learned so much about my leadership skills and about Nebraska and just about being a good human at the Halsey 4-H camp,” Rogers said.

Rogers personal experiences are part of the reason why she was so devastated when it was engulfed in flames last fall.

“I could see the Bovee Fire from my window, I live like five miles from the southern point of the forest and I could see the flames in my skyline. I cried a lot, it was like a death in my heart,” Rogers said.

Delaney’s full testimony can be viewed with the link provided below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14_yoFq5gbfGD1jkIUNU4xiUAZbhXdJ_4/view

No one testified in opposition of Senator Jacobson’s LB281 and proponents believe the estimated cost to rebuild the 4-H camp and update its facilities would have a price tag of around $37 million.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
Damage done to one of the cars in a two car accident in North Platte.
Two-car accident in downtown North Platte
The detailed amount of snowfall that is anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday
A strong winter storm expected for the area Tuesday night into Wednesday
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
NEBRASKALand Day’s Wild West Arena sustains damage
Kearney man killed in workplace accident

Latest News

Behind the scenes with Dancing with the Local Stars contestants.
Behind the scenes: Dancing with the Local Stars
Hemp could become illegal again unless changes rare made to state law.
Proposal to harmonize hemp regulation with federal standards introduced in NE Legislature
KNOP Snow Potential 2-21-2023
Winter storm exits region, followed by a cold blast
Jacobson's LB628 passes
Jacobson's LB628 passes first round of debate