Arnold teenager testifies in support of Halsey 4-H bill

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson is carrying a bill this legislative session that would grant a one-time transfer of $50 million from the State’s General Fund to the Department of Economic Development. Senator Jacobson would prefer to see those funds used for re-building the 4-H Camp at Halsey.

The camp was severely damaged last year due to deadly wildfires. Dozens of residents from the Nebraska Sandhills traveled to the State Capitol last week to testify in support of the measure. Among them was a 17-year-old Arnold High School Junior, Delaney Rogers, who says she wants the bill to be passed so others have the chance to visit Halsey and experience what she has. “I personally grew and learned so much about my leadership skills and about Nebraska and just about being a good human at the Halsey 4-H camp,” Rogers said.

Rogers personal experiences are part of the reason why she was so devastated when it was engulfed in flames last fall.

“I could see the Bovee Fire from my window, I live like five miles from the southern point of the forest and I could see the flames in my skyline. I cried a lot, it was like a death in my heart,” Rogers said.

Delaney’s full testimony can be viewed with the link provided below:

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14_yoFq5gbfGD1jkIUNU4xiUAZbhXdJ_4/view

No one testified in opposition of Senator Jacobson’s LB281 and proponents believe the estimated cost to rebuild the 4-H camp and update its facilities would have a price tag of around $37 million.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.