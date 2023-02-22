Behind the scenes: Dancing with the Local Stars

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With two days to go before the much anticipated Dancing with the Local Stars competition contestants are ensuring their steps are on point.

Chance Schilling and Jennifer Jacobson are on Team Five. They’ve been practicing with their choreographer Debbie Berry for the past month. They say while it’s been an honor to be a part of the competition, it’s the lifelong friendships that they will take away from this experience.

“This has been one of the best choices I have made for myself in a long time,” said Jacobson. “It’s just been fun. Again, two life-long friends. I’m still a little bit nervous, but definitely super excited for Friday, but at the same time, kind of sad for Friday because then it’s over.”

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I could say that I can get up on stage and do a dance, but thanks to Debbie that is going to happen Friday night,” Schilling said.

Berry’s is on her third year participating as a choreographer and is excited to share her team’s talent on the stage.

“All of the conversations that we’ve had getting to that point, the sacrifices that the dancers have made getting to that point, and seeing it get put altogether is amazing,” Berry said. “It’s just pure excitement really! Excitement, like I can barely sit in my seat excitement!”

The competition gets underway this Friday at 7 p.m. at the North Platte High School Performing Arts Center. The event is a fundraiser for the North Platte Public Schools Foundation.

