Boy’s Sub-District Basketball: Maywood/ Hayes Center vs. Elm Creek
High School Basketball
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seeded Maywood/Hayes Center Wolves face the third-seeded Elm Creek Buffalo in the second round of of the D1-10 Sub-District. The Wolves come into the game with a 23-1 record so far on the season, while Elm Creek owns a 18-4 record.
In the end, the Wolves get the win over the Buffalo by a final score of 50-40 and will advance to the Championship Game against St. Pat’s. The Championship will be held at McDaid Elementary School on February 23rd, at 7:00.
