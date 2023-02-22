Boy’s Sub-District Basketball: St. Pat’s vs. South Loup

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The 20-2 Irish of St. Pat’s host the D1-10 Boy’s Sub-District. In the second round of the tournament, the Irish face the 19-4 South Loup Bobcats.

In the first round of the tournament, the Bobcats faced the Overton Eagles and won by a final score of 67-43.

In the end, the Irish pick up the 69-52 win over South Loup to advance to the Championship against Maywood/Hayes Center. The Championship will be held at McDaid Elementary School at February 23rd, at 7:00.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.