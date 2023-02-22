C2-11 Sub-District Maxwell vs Hi-Line

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Sub-District C2-11, Hershey is the host of the tournament. Game number two was between the Hi-Line Bulls and the Maxwell Wildcats. In the first half, the Bulls asserted themselves early, capturing a quick lead while turning the Wildcats early, resulting in easy buckets. Hi-Line leads by seven at the half. Going into the second half, it was more of the same as the Wildcats struggled to take care of the ball and the barrage of threes the Bulls were making. Hi-Line comes away with the win in overtime, 56-51.

