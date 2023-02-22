C2-11 Sub-District Semifinals Hershey vs Sandhills Valley

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In Sub-District C2-11, Hershey is the host of the tournament. Hershey, in the first game of the season, took on Sandhills Valley.

Both teams have an identical record of 9–13.

Starting things off in the first quarter, the Mavericks got off to a hot start, scoring six of the first eight points scored in the game. That was answered with a flurry of points by the Panthers to tie things at 14 at the end of the first quarter. In the second, it was all Hershey as they got themselves out in front by as many as 10 points and led at halftime, 28-21.

In the second half, Hershey started to take full control as they advanced to the championship on Thursday, 51–44.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.