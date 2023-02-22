D2-10 sub-district: Mullen and Paxton move on

Mullen Sub-district Lites
By Jon Allen
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -In the D2-10 sub-district Tuesday night, top seeds Mullen and Paxton moved on to Thursday night’s championship game.

First to the court were the hosts, the Mullen Broncos, taking on the Arthur County Wolves, and Mullen showed why they were the top seed from the start as they cruised to victory. The Broncos spent the majority of the game leading by double figures as they double up the Wolves Tuesday evening to win 54-27.

Next up was the second seed Paxton taking on third seed Hyannis, and this one was all Paxton as they run away to take the win 59-33.

Next up on the schedule for the D2-10 sub-district is championship Thursday as Paxton and Mullen will meet up on the Hilltop for a chance to move to a district final.

