Girls District Basketball: North Platte vs. Norfolk

News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the first round of the A-1 District Tournament, the 5-17 North Platte Lady Bulldogs host the 2-20 Lady Panthers of Norfolk.

Before the game began, the North Platte fan base took a moment to honor the life of a major part of the Bulldog Nation, Ross Perry.

In the end, the Lady Dawgs couldn’t overcome Norfolk and lose by a final score of 53-39.

North Platte finishes the season with a record of 5-18.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
Damage done to one of the cars in a two car accident in North Platte.
Two-car accident in downtown North Platte
The detailed amount of snowfall that is anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday
A strong winter storm expected for the area Tuesday night into Wednesday
Travelers from Omaha will have a faster and more direct way to get to Austin, Texas this summer
Omaha’s Eppley Airfield getting new direct flight to Austin, Texas

Latest News

Boys Basketball: Maywood/Hayes Center vs. Elm Creek
Boy’s Sub-District Basketball: Maywood/ Hayes Center vs. Elm Creek
Boys Basketball: St. Pat's vs. South Loup Highlights
Boy’s Sub-District Basketball: St. Pat’s vs. South Loup
Nebraska Wesleyan suffered a season-ending loss to Coe College on Tuesday night at Snyder Arena.
Nebraska Wesleyan suffers season-ending loss to Coe College
SUB-DISTRICT BASKETBALL
Ogallala vs Valentine Sun-District C1-12 Semi-Finals