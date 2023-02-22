Girls District Basketball: North Platte vs. Norfolk

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - In the first round of the A-1 District Tournament, the 5-17 North Platte Lady Bulldogs host the 2-20 Lady Panthers of Norfolk.

Before the game began, the North Platte fan base took a moment to honor the life of a major part of the Bulldog Nation, Ross Perry.

In the end, the Lady Dawgs couldn’t overcome Norfolk and lose by a final score of 53-39.

North Platte finishes the season with a record of 5-18.

