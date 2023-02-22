Lawmakers might ban dogs from sticking their heads out of car windows

Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of...
Florida is thinking about making it illegal to let dogs stick their heads out the windows of moving cars.(Chalabala via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNN) - What says joy more than a dog with its head out the window of a moving car?

But that might soon become illegal in Florida.

It’s part of an Animal Welfare Bill making its way through the state’s senate.

The measure would ban owners from letting their dogs put their heads out of the windows of moving vehicles and sitting in laps.

Experts say the safety of the act is debatable but if a window is open enough for a dog to stick its head out, it could potentially jump out. And it also allows dogs to get foreign objects in their eyes.

Other aspects of the bill include making it illegal to declaw cats and limiting the time that animals could be tethered outside.

The measure would also create a registry of animal abusers.

More information on Senate Bill 932 is available online.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
Damage done to one of the cars in a two car accident in North Platte.
Two-car accident in downtown North Platte
The detailed amount of snowfall that is anticipated Tuesday night into Wednesday
A strong winter storm expected for the area Tuesday night into Wednesday
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
NEBRASKALand Day’s Wild West Arena sustains damage
Kearney man killed in workplace accident

Latest News

Twitter liability in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
Twitter liability in the spotlight at the Supreme Court
Twitter in the spotlight at the Supreme Court over terrorism liability
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Prosecutors charge man in killing of Los Angeles bishop
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine
A person pauses to pay respects as portraits of the victims of a mass shooting at a gay...
Detective: Sailor grabbed gun barrel to end Club Q shooting