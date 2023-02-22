Nebraska Rural Radio purchases Broken Bow station

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Rural Radio Association announced on Tuesday that they had reached an agreement to purchase KBRY-FM in Broken Bow from Mid Nebraska Broadcasting, LLC.

“Adding a 15th radio station allows us to continue to fulfill our mission of bringing trusted information to our listeners. KBRY-FM (92.3 FM), branded KBEAR Country, plays a country music format,” said an NRRA spokesperson. “The coverage area stretches from Bassett to Holdrege and from North Platte to Albion.”

KBRY-FM will become the latest affiliate of the Rural Radio Network, which delivers up-to-date grain and livestock market information and agriculture news. The NRRA is the nation’s only farmer-and-rancher-owned radio association.

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association is the only radio group in the nation that is owned by a cooperative of farmers and ranchers. Along with flagship studios in Lexington, other markets include Scottsbluff, West Point, Holdrege, and York. In addition to the radio stations, the NRRA has production studios on the Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln. The NRRA-owned Rural Radio Network reaches six states across the Midwest.

The acquisition marks the second time the two entities have reached an agreement in the last ten years. In 2015 Mid Nebraska Broadcasting and the NRRA enter into an agreement that saw the NRRA take ownership of KAWL and KYMX in York.

In 2019 the NRRA purchased seven additional radio stations when Legacy Communications agreed to the deal that included six stations in the Scottsbluff market and one in Holdrege. A sale that included: KMOR (93.3 FM), KETT (99.3 FM), KOZY (101.3 FM), KHYY (106.9 FM), KOAQ (690 AM), and KOLT (1320 AM) in Scottsbluff, and KUVR (1380 AM) and translator 96.9 FM in Holdrege.

