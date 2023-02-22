Nebraska Wesleyan suffers season-ending loss to Coe College

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska Wesleyan suffered a season-ending loss to Coe College on Tuesday night at Snyder Arena. The Prairiewolves fell to the Kohawks, 78-60, in the quarterfinals of the American Rivers Conference Tournament.

Coe College jumped on NWU early, building a double-digit lead midway through the first half. The Prairiewolves never recovered, despite 12 points from Peter Lash. Jack Groeteke added 10 points for NWU.

Nebraska Wesleyan shot just 39 percent from the field. The Prairiewolves especially struggled from the 3-point line, where they made just 5 of 17 shot attempts.

NWU finishes the year with a 16-10 record.

