NEBRASKALand Day's Wild West Arena sustains damage

By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NEBRASKALand Day’s Wild West Arena sustained damage on Monday. Executive Director David Fudge said the damage occurred around 10:30 p.m.

“Somebody went through what would be the south chain-link fence in the vendor area,” Fudge said. “We called the police department and reported it. They came out and did an investigation this morning and they are currently trying to run that down.”

Fudge is requesting those responsible step forward.

“This usually ends up falling on our board of directors and they are volunteers,” Fudge said. “So if we can avoid that and have whoever was responsible for this take care of it, it’d be much appreciated.”

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the North Platte Police Department or make an anonymous tip by utilizing the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.

