Ogallala vs Valentine Sun-District C1-12 Semi-Finals

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala is the host of the C1-12 Sub-District Tournament, and they are putting their undefeated record on the line, which currently stands at 23-0. In the semifinal round, they host the Valentine Badgers, who come in with a record of 5-15.

Starting things off in the first quarter, the Indians sprinted out to a quick 13-0 lead, holding the Badgers scoreless for most of the first quarter.

Feeding off of their student section, they got out to a 20-plus lead by halftime. The Indians refused to give up the lead, took care of business, and won the championship with a score of 69-43.

