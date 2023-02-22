Ogallala vs Valentine Sun-District C1-12 Semi-Finals

News 2 at Ten
By Kelsley Wilkinson
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ogallala is the host of the C1-12 Sub-District Tournament, and they are putting their undefeated record on the line, which currently stands at 23-0. In the semifinal round, they host the Valentine Badgers, who come in with a record of 5-15.

Starting things off in the first quarter, the Indians sprinted out to a quick 13-0 lead, holding the Badgers scoreless for most of the first quarter.

Feeding off of their student section, they got out to a 20-plus lead by halftime. The Indians refused to give up the lead, took care of business, and won the championship with a score of 69-43.

