Proposal to harmonize hemp regulation with federal standards introduced in NE Legislature

By Tristen Winder
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Tuesday a Legislative Committee considered a proposal to harmonize Nebraska’s hemp regulation with federal standards to terminate the state’s hemp commission.

The measure would amend the Nebraska Farming Act to align with the Federal 2018 Farm Bill in increasing harvest windows of hemp from 15 to 30 days. Along with increasing the threshold of THC from .5% to 1% the measure would also eliminate the Nebraska Hemp Commission and create the Nebraska Hemp Advisory Board, which would be housed in the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

Arthur County’s Sherry Vinton, who serves as the Director of the Department of Agriculture, testified in support of the measure.

According to her office, there are currently 22 hemp producers operating in Nebraska currently.

