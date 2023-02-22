Snow, gusty winds, and cold temperatures Wednesday with a winter storm in the area

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Winter has returned in a big way Wednesday with snow, gusty winds, and cold temperatures as a winter storm is impacting the area.

With the storm system located to our south and an area of high pressure bringing in the moisture and lift in the atmopshere in order to bring the snowfall potenital across the area. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Northern and Eastern portions of the Panhandle and places along and north of Highway 2, and a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Interstate 80 corridor pointing south and Southwest portions of the Panhandle through tonight. With the close proximity of the systems, this is bringing the area winds around 20 to 40 mph, and the direction of these winds will be out of the north and east, providing the area with cold temperatures throughout the day with highs in the 0s and 10s and wind chills in the -20s to 0s. Overnight lows will be in the -0s and -10s and wind chill values into the -10s to -30s, resulting in Wind Chill Warnings for the Western two-thirds of the Panhandle.

A winter storm to continue to impact the area Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

The amount of snowfall that is anticipated will be 6 inches and greater with locally higher amounts for the Panhandle and places along and north of Highway 2, 2 to 5 inches for th Interstate 80 corridor with locally higher amounts and 1 to 3 inches for Southern Greater Nebraska with locally higher amounts.

Snowfall potential through Wednesday (Andre Brooks)

Conditions improve in the big way Thursday into the weekend with more sunshine and the temperatures will be on the climb rapidly with our area of high pressure to our north and west building south and east overtime.

