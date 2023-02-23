Remaining cold with mainly sunny conditions Thursday; Warming during the weekend

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a weather system moving through the area Wednesday, in its wake, conditions remain cold, but on the dry side Thursday. A well-deserved warmup is coming up during the weekend with sunny skies still around.

As high pressure takes control, a northwesterly to northeasterly flow will continue to bring in the cold conditions Thursday with highs in the 0s to 10s and speeds around 5 to 15 mph winds. The good news is that is will be a sunny day across the region Thursday. Thursday night, a weak disturbance that is currently centered in the Southwest United States. With enough moisture and lift in the atmosphere, this will give the area an increase in cloud cover and small chance of snowfall tonight with lows in the -0s to -10s. Any snowfall will be between .10 to .50 of an inch.

Very cold temperatures remain across the area Thursday

During the weekend, temperatures will continue to increase into the 20s and 30s during the day on Friday, 40s and 50s during the day Saturday and 50s during the day Sunday. The reasoning is because the Gulf of Mexico will be opening up and this will bring us a southerly flow, bringing us warmer conditions and keeping things on the calm side.

Warmer conditions as we head into the weekend, and remaining dry

