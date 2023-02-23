Two Husker gymnasts earn national honors

Nebraska men's gymnasts Taylor Christopulos and Donte McKinney received national accolades this...
Nebraska men's gymnasts Taylor Christopulos and Donte McKinney received national accolades this week.(NU Athletic Communications)
By Men's Gymnastics, NU Athletic Communications
Published: Feb. 23, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (NU Athletic Communications) - Nebraska men’s gymnasts Taylor Christopulos and Donte McKinney received national accolades this week following the tri-meet on Friday. Christopulos earned National Gymnast of the Week recognition for the second time this month by the College Gymnastics Association and Gymnastics Now while McKinney received National Co-Specialist of the Week accolades.

Christopulos’ accomplishments feature an impressive all-around performance, good for the title in addition to setting a new personal best (83.25) for the captain. The second-ranked all-around competitor, Christopulos outscored Oklahoma’s Zach Nunez, who leads the nation with an 83.550 average, to claim the title. This marked his second-consecutive all-around title and brings his individual title total to 14 in his career, including seven this season. The junior also took home a share of the vault title, notching a 14.80.

The Layton, Utah, native, played a critical role in Nebraska setting six team season-best event scores. On floor, he finished fourth overall (14.20). Christopulos anchored on pommel horse (13.00), and notched a personal-best on rings (13.55). Christopulos landed in fifth on parallel bars (13.80), just one-tenth below his personal-best score, and he finished fourth on high bar (13.90), just 0.05 under his personal-best mark.

McKinney earned his first National Co-Specialist of the Week honors of the season. The senior claimed the event titles for both high bar and a share of the vault title. McKinney matched his personal-best in each event, with a 14.25 on high bar, and an impressive 14.80 on vault, helping the squad notch a season-best team score on vault (72.80).

Nationally, McKinney ranks third on high bar overall (14.25) and ninth on vault (14.80). The Fort Bragg, N.C., native, has earned five individual event titles this season which includes three on high bar and two on vault.

The Huskers’ performances assisted Nebraska in marking their best team score in six years (417.650), marking the highest team score since the school record was set in 2017 (425.550).

The No. 3 Huskers return to competition on Sunday, March 12 in Champaign to take on Illinois. The meet is set for 3 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on the Big Ten Network. Fans can follow @NebraskaMensGym on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for live updates during the meet.

