8-year-old helps raise money for favorite Waffle House worker in need of car

An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.
An 8-year-old customer at a Waffle House is helping out his favorite server and friend.(GoFundMe)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Gray News) - An Arkansas boy’s efforts to get some help for a good friend of his are not going unnoticed.

Kayzen, 8, shared that with a little help, he started a GoFundMe fundraiser to raise funds for his friend and favorite Waffle House server Devonte.

The 8-year-old said he has come to know the worker from eating breakfast at a Little Rock-area Waffle House.

The boy shared that Devonte is a hardworking dad with two little girls and a wife. Kayzen described him as a dedicated worker who has to walk or get a ride to work every day.

According to the GoFundMe account, Devonte was looking for a decent-priced car but found mold in the family’s apartment that has set them back.

Kayzen said they are helping Devonte and his family get into another rental property but started the account with the hopes of raising funds to help get the family a reliable vehicle.

And after five days, the fundraising efforts have gained enough attention to more than double the $5,000 original goal.

As of Friday, the GoFundMe fundraiser has raised more than $11,000.

“I hope your heart is as big as mine and you will help me spread kindness in the world,” the boy wrote.

The 8-year-old said Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ll ever meet, always greeting everyone with a big smile.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
Behind the scenes with Dancing with the Local Stars contestants.
Behind the scenes: Dancing with the Local Stars
Ellen Gilland had planned a suicide pact with her husband for weeks, fatally shot her...
Charges reduced for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband
Donovan Raiola, the only returning full-time assistant coach on the Nebraska football coaching...
Raiola calls return to Huskers staff a ‘no brainer’

Latest News

A student was seen flying a Confederate flag in a school parking lot in North Carolina.
Parents angry after Confederate flag flown at high school: ‘Made me cry’
Lincoln Police respond to Prescott Elementary after student brings loaded gun to school
A video shared by the zoo this week shows Tukada enthusiastically playing and splashing in the...
Incredibly rare elephant twins play in bubble bath for first time
The house where four University of Idaho students were murdered will be torn down. (CNN)
University to raze house where Idaho students were killed
FILE - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia...
Biden unveils new Ukraine weapons package, Russia sanctions