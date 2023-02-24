Boys Sub-District Basketball: Ogallala faces Sidney in the C1-12 Championship

High School Basketball
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians and the Sidney Red Raiders face off in the C1-12 Sub-District Championship Game.

In the second round of the tournament, top-seeded Ogallala defeated fifth-seeded Valentine by a final score of 69-43. Second-seeded Sidney defeated third-seeded Chadron by a final score of 40-34.

The Indians went into the locker room at the half with the 24-19 lead over the Red Raiders.

In the end, the Indians come away with the 65-43 win over Sidney to punch their ticket to the District Finals.

“It’s always hard to beat a really good team twice, Sidney is a really good team it was a good game. I’m happy for the guys they worked really hard for it,” says Ogallala Head Coach Andy Gillen.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
Kearney man killed in workplace accident
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
NEBRASKALand Day’s Wild West Arena sustains damage

Latest News

David Winkelmann signs to play golf at NPCC
David Winkelmann signs to NPCC Men’s Golf
40-39 final
D1-10 Sub-District Championship Maywood-Hayes Center vs St Patricks
winter travel safety
Safety tips for the extreme cold
Kellan Spearman runs back down the court after making a three in the Panthers win over Hi-Line.
Hershey defeats Hi-Line for C2-11 championship