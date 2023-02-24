Boys Sub-District Basketball: Ogallala faces Sidney in the C1-12 Championship

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Ogallala Indians and the Sidney Red Raiders face off in the C1-12 Sub-District Championship Game.

In the second round of the tournament, top-seeded Ogallala defeated fifth-seeded Valentine by a final score of 69-43. Second-seeded Sidney defeated third-seeded Chadron by a final score of 40-34.

The Indians went into the locker room at the half with the 24-19 lead over the Red Raiders.

In the end, the Indians come away with the 65-43 win over Sidney to punch their ticket to the District Finals.

“It’s always hard to beat a really good team twice, Sidney is a really good team it was a good game. I’m happy for the guys they worked really hard for it,” says Ogallala Head Coach Andy Gillen.

