D1-10 Sub-District Championship Maywood-Hayes Center vs St Patricks

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The D1-10 Sub-District Championship includes two of the top teams in D1 for the state. Maywood-Hayes Center came in with a record of 24-1, and St. Pats, the defending champions, came in at 21-2.

Starting things off in the first half, the Irish got off to a hot start with a quick 9-0 run to start things off. The Wolves, however, answered with the quickness of a buzzer-beater by Kyler Cox at the end of the half, giving them a three-point lead.

In half number two, the Irish got out and started getting steals left and right, getting themselves up by 13 going into the fourth quarter. The Wolves weren’t backing down as they went on a 10-0 run to tie things up at 39. Brecken Erickson makes a clutch free throw to put them up by one, and Sam Troshynski’s steal with 5 seconds left seals the deal, and the Irish win this one 40-39.

What a game “I could not ask for a more intense atmosphere for this game. I’m so proud of my team that will be played with before every possession; that’s one heck of a team right there. I firmly believe we’re going to see them again soon, and this is a great chance for us; hopefully next time we do the same thing with this crowd. I can’t ask for anything else better,” St. Pats Guard Andrew Brosius said after the game.

Both teams will be playing in a district game to go to state next week, and the times, places, and dates will be determined over the weekend.

