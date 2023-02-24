David Winkelmann signs to NPCC Men’s Golf

NPCC Men’s Golf
News 2 at Ten
By Lindsey Bonner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The NPCC Men’s Golf Program signed the first member of their inaugural team. David Winkelmann from La Vista, Nebraska signed his letter of intent to become a Knight next season.

Winkelmann played his college career at Gross Catholic High School. During Winkelmann’s previous season with the Cougars, he averaged a score of 84.7 in the 15 rounds that he played.

The NPCC Men’s Golf Team will begin play in the Fall of 2023.

